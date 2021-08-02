MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 3%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 35,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,613,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Analysts anticipate that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MultiPlan by 1,304.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,844,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MultiPlan by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

