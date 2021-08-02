Multiplier Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00006008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $198,422.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00102942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.56 or 1.00212559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00848238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

