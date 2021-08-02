MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,065. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

