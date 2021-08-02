MVB Financial Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 25.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MVB Financial stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

