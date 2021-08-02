MVL Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, MVL has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $178.04 million and $12.20 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00810103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00095180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040833 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,061,650,940 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.