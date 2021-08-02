MXC Achieves Market Cap of $63.70 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MXC has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $63.70 million and $11.21 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00390895 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.39 or 0.00863238 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,614,690,095 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

