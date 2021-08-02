MXC Trading Down 2.7% This Week (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $63.35 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MXC has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00394387 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.00853028 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,614,690,095 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

