MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.45

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.45 and last traded at $96.61, with a volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,500 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

