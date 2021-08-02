Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 89,989 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

