Name Change Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 122% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 44,191,290 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.