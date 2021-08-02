Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.58 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $16,092.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

