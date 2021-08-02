NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNXPF opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.