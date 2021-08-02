NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00138988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.57 or 1.00147333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00852434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

