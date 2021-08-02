Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,750.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $165,881.28 and $6,750.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,445,533 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

