Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report sales of $833.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $186.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

