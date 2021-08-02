Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $833.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce sales of $833.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.00 million and the highest is $841.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nasdaq by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $186.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.91. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

