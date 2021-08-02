Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $188.94

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.94 and last traded at $188.43, with a volume of 553714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.73.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

