Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Natera worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

