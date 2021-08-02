National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$56.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$57.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.13%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

