National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

TSE CS opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$6.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.24.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,644,536. In the last three months, insiders have sold 963,051 shares of company stock worth $5,300,411.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.