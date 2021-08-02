National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$288.09.

CP stock opened at C$92.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$71.78 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

