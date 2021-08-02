National Bank Financial Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.14.

TSE IFC opened at C$170.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.36. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$173.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.