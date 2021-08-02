National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.75.

TSE LUN opened at C$11.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.79. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.