National Bank Financial Weighs in on Metro Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.11.

MRU stock opened at C$64.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

