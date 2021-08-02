National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG remained flat at $$51.43 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 262,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,992. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.40. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

