National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.46. 219,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,019. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

