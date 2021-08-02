National Health Investors (NHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Health Investors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

