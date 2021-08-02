National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Trading Down 3.9%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.73 and last traded at $92.73. 124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

The firm has a market cap of $649.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 159.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

