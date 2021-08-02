Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NTCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,303. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.25 and a beta of 2.38. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

