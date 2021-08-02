NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

NWG traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 204.50 ($2.67). The company had a trading volume of 15,818,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,952. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.43. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

