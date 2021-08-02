NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 204.50 ($2.67). The company had a trading volume of 15,818,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.66. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The company has a market capitalization of £23.30 billion and a PE ratio of -58.43.

In other news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.