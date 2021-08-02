NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 240

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 204.50 ($2.67). 15,818,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596,952. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The company has a market cap of £23.30 billion and a PE ratio of -58.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.66.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders purchased 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last 90 days.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.