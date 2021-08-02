NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

NWG stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 204.50 ($2.67). The company had a trading volume of 15,818,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,952. The company has a market capitalization of £23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.43. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.66.

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 over the last quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

