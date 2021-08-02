NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.65. 1,436,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,983. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 1.49.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

