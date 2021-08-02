NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.65. 142,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.