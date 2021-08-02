NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

