Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $29.82 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $137,741.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023621 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,298,692 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

