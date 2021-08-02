Navcoin Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and approximately $238,264.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004917 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024778 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,303,204 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.