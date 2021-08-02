Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $25.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

