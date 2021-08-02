Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $680,201.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00020333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008784 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,103,456 coins and its circulating supply is 17,728,686 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

