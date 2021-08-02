Needham & Company LLC Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $115.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of SIMO opened at $74.99 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $76.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

