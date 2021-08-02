Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Neenah has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NP stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. 78,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Neenah has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

