Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.50 ($80.59).

NEM opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.86. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.71. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

