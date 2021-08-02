Nerva (XNV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $386.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a market cap of $717,241.04 and $386.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001872 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nerva

