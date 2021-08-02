Nerve Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $771,764.00 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $26.67 million and $771,764.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00821170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.