NEST Protocol Price Up 11.5% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

