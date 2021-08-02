Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $146,143.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00214985 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,505,378 coins and its circulating supply is 77,946,082 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.