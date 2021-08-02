NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Up 26.3% in July

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.21 on Monday. NetEase has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

