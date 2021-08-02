NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 226,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
NRBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.