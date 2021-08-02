NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 226,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NRBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

