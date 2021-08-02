Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00213743 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

